McKinney Teen Slammed To Ground By Police In 2015 Video Files $5 Million Lawsuit

The McKinney teenager who was infamously slammed and pinned to the ground by a police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the officer, the city, as well as the McKinney police department.

Dajerria Becton has filed the suit, seeking $5 million in damages for mental anguish, loss of quality of life and attorney’s fees, plus interest. Becton and her legal guardian, Shashona Becton, say that former McKinney officer Officer Eric Casebolt used excessive force and violated her constitutional rights by pinning and holding her without probable cause.

Casebolt resigned from his position of nearly ten years shortly after the incident.

During the video, Casebolt can be seen unholstering his weapon, although his attorney issued a statement saying that he was stressed from receiving multiple other service calls that day.

The City of McKinney’s Communications and Media Manager, Denise Lessard gave this statement to News 8 regarding the lawsuit:

The City of McKinney denies the claims alleged against it and the McKinney Police Department, and as such, will vigorously defend the recently filed lawsuit. McKinney prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers, and it strongly believes that its standards and training will withstand legal challenge.

Via WFAA