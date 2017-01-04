Matt Lauer Dons The Choker For Men On Today

While everyone may be aware that the choker for men is now a fashion accessory, not everyone is sure if it should be worn at all. Well, one man made an attempt at the latest men’s fashion craze: Matt Lauer.

On the Jan. 4 episode of TODAY, the anchor and TV personality braved the newest trend.

“I don’t know if you all knew this, but chokers for men are a thing too,” Lauer, 59, said during the broadcast, alongside guest co-host Katie Couric (who left the show in 2006). “Asos has a wide selection of male chokers — some in velvet, others in cotton. But they’re late to the game, because guys, I have been wearing a choker for years.”

Lauer undid his pale blue collared shirt and striped tie to reveal a black velvet choker — much to his co-hosts’ delight. “This is a setup for an Ellen [DeGeneres Show] bit!” Al Roker quipped, while Couric joked that the necklace wasn’t a huge shock, as he used to wear a dog collar. “Bringing metrosexual to new heights,” she noted. However, Carson Daly was shocked by the revelation. “I have a whole new view of the hard news you did … knowing that Matt was wearing that underneath everything,” he stated.