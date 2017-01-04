Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes “The Bachelor” Is Killing Romance In America

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has taken issue with one of the country’s most popular television shows.

In an essay for the Hollywood Reporter, the 69-year-old wrote that the show “an insidious darkness beneath the fairytale pabulum they are serving up.” He criticized the show for raising women to be “continually judged physically above all other attributes.”

Abdul-Jabbar also wrote how The Bachelor has taken the blueprint for the modern, American romance and molded it into their own template. “Just as some experts blame the porn industry for establishing sexual shenanigans that make millennials feel too inadequate to pursue sex, so this network romance porn may set the bar for falling in love so low that only divorce attorneys and Ashley Madison subscribers can endorse it.”

He also cited the show’s lack of diversity in its casting in the past. “The lack of racial diversity has already been commented on. If you’re black on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you’re usually kept around as a courtesy for a few weeks before being ejected. Those outside the ideal body fat percentage index need not apply. With all eyes firmly fixed on firm buttocks, the criteria for finding love becomes how high a quarter will bounce off rock-hard abs.”

He concludes that while the short-term effects of watching the series may be harmless, watching the show long-term can lead to serious consequences just like “smoking” or “listening to Kenny G.” He writes, “The real danger is when we try to apply that fantasy thinking to our own lives. And when we think about where our children learn about the realities of romance, it becomes even more important to question what may influence their behavior in choosing a partner.”

Via Us Weekly