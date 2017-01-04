Jonathan Rhys Meyers And Fiancée Welcome Baby

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, best known for his role as Henry VII in ‘The Tudors’, and his fiancée Mara Lane have welcomed a baby boy, Wolf Rhys Meyers.
E! Online is reporting that Wolf was born December 15th, 2016. He was delivered by midwife at the couple’s home.
No picture’s of the bundle of Joy, but here is a picture Mara shared on her Instagram just before Christmas:
Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros 🙋🏻 yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones … is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either … has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap 😩🙈 😇👽🦄 angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know 🙄 #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 🤔😍😐