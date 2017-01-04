Former Pearl Jam Drummer, Mesquite Resident, Dave Abbruzzese Will Not Be Inducted With Band Into Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

Pearl Jam will be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in April, unfortunately, absent from the list of inductees is former drummer and Mesquite resident Dave Abbruzzese.

Abbruzzese was born in Connecticutt, but moved to Mesquite with his family shortly thereafter. He dropped out of North Mesquite High School to focus on his music career, eventually moving to Seattle in 1991 where he joined Pearl Jam.

He appeared on the albums Vs. and Vitalogy, although he was fired from the group in August 1994 because of personality conflicts with the other members. Abbruzzese gave an interview with Rolling Stone shortly after his firing where he explained his departure from the band. “For reasons that I don’t completely understand, the other members decided it was necessary to fire me in order to pursue a philosophy which they perceive as incompatible with mine. I was not involved in their decision, nor do I agree with their decision, but I accept it and am proud to have been a part of what Pearl Jam was.”

Fans have flooded Abbruzzese’s Facebook page with well-wishes and extreme displeasure after the band decided to not include him in its list of inductees. On October 19th, a day after the nominees were announced, Abbruzzese wrote, “The members of Pearl Jam have got to know what’s the right thing to do. They can’t justify ignoring my contributions. Like me or not.”

Since then, he has insisted he meant no disrespect to the band, and is not looking to “ruffle any feathers.” When he saw the list of members who were invited to appear on stage with the group, however, his tune ultimately changed again. Abbruzzese wrote, “Whoever is ultimately responsible for the decision that deemed my work with Pearl Jam as an effort that was not important enough to grant me induction knows nothing of what we accomplished, and I am personally at a loss for words for how Stone, Mike, Jeff, Matt, Edward and Kelly Curtis are accepting of such an injustice.”

Via Dallas Observer