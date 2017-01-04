Ellen DeGeneres Gives Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher was a frequent guest on ‘Ellen’ and you could always tell how much Ellen genuinely enjoyed her company. Then again, who didn’t enjoy Carrie Fisher?

“Before I go I want to say something about my friend, Carrie Fisher,” DeGeneres said yesterday at the end of the show.

“I knew her for a long time. She’s been on the show many times, and the last time was just a month ago. And, I loved when she was here. She made me laugh so hard. She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her.” Here’s the whole clip: