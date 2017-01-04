Dallas Mavericks Grant Wish For Ill 9-Year-Old Superfan

Richard Donaby has always wanted to go to a basketball game. Not only did the Dallas Mavericks fulfill the 9-year-old’s wish last night, they also made him the honorary General Manager.

9 yr old Richard Donaby's dream of attending a Mavs game is coming true tonight. #wfaa tonight at 10. See how a community made it happen. pic.twitter.com/yfRT2Cjavq — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) January 4, 2017

Richard suffers from Brittle Bones disease, and his doctors are surprised he has made it even this far. His mother, Gina, told WFAA, “It’s hard but we know God has a plan and the Bible says he never gives us more than you can bare.” Richard met the Mavs players and dancers thanks to help from their parish, their pastor, and some complete strangers, something Gina will always be thankful for. “…to know that it came from other people that don’t even know you personally, it shows what God puts in others and that is how he spreads his message and spreads his love.”

Richard says it was the best day of his life.

Via WFAA