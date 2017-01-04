Congressman’s Son Grounded For Dabbing In Photo With House Speaker Paul Ryan

January 4, 2017 6:32 AM
During Kansas Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall’s swearing-in to the House of Representatives, his son found it the perfect opportunity to keep the meme alive.

Rather than stand next his father, his entire family, and House Speaker Paul Ryan solemnly and respectfully, Marshall’s son raised his elbow to his face, and dabbed!  The dance move was brought back into relevance by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers who celebrated every touchdown with a dab.  The best part of the video though, is Ryan having absolutely no idea what this kid is doing, asking him if he needs to sneeze!

Speaker Ryan has a good sense of humor about his lack of pop culture awareness, however, later tweeting:

As for Dr. Marshall, he did not exactly find the humor in the situation as well as Ryan did.

