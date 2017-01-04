Charles Manson Released From Prison, Is “Seriously Ill”

Convicted mass killer and cult leader Charles Manson was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital yesterday due to severe gastrointestinal issues.

Manson’s condition is so bad, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in the hospital.

Manson, the infamous leader of the Manson Family, is serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the Manson Murders of 1969. Most infamously, 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate fell victim to the Manson family. At the time of her death,she was married to director Roman Polanski and was 8 months pregnant.

Manson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in 1971.

We will continue to update you as his condition continues to regress.

Via Us Weekly