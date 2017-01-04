Animal Shelter’s Hilarious Commercial Going Viral

The FurKids animal shelter just wants you to get a new fur baby in their life. Goldfish are lame. Plants are boring and don’t beg for treats. Well, the people over at FurKids have what people need.

In the hilarious new commercial, they mock most local car dealer commercials, social media memes and even sing a little improvised Sarah McLachlan. It is also full of adorable animals that you can’t wait to go pick up and take home. It seems like the commercial should work just fine, especially now that it rose to the top of Reddit’s front page and has garnered 10,000+ upvotes on youtube in just over a week on YouTube.

The host of the commercial even boasts that the 2016 models are “compatible with windows!” How could you not want one!

Sadly for us here in Dallas, we can’t help Furkids. They are based in Atlanta and are Georgia’s largest animal rescue and no-kill shelters. Luckily we do have Legacy Human Sociey along with many other great organizations if you are looking for a new friend in your house.