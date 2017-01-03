Weather Conditions Delay Start of “Game of Thrones” Season 7

Game of Thrones fans, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news: filming has been delayed for GoT season 7 due to bleak weather conditions. The good news: in spite of the delays, GoT will not abbreviate the season. 10 full episodes will air as originally planned, but the premier will be later than originally scheduled. Phew!!! Trying to wrap up that story in fewer episodes would definitely have us feeling more than a little cheated.

According to Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, “nothing will prepare you” for season 7. When it comes to this show, I definitely believe it!

