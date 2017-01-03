Two-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother From Being Crushed By Dresser (Video)

A pair of twin brothers were climbing a dresser in their room as young boys tend to do. Unfortunately, their combined weight brought the dresser down, pinning one of the toddlers underneath. After several attempts, his brother is able to push the dresser away and free him from the weight.

Ricky wrote on Facebook, after deciding to post the video, that it was a great opportunity show the bond that twins have, as well as to encourage parents to secure their furniture to prevent future accidents. Ricky also wrote that he knows Bowdy was not alone in pushing that dresser off Brock.

Via Us Weekly