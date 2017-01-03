“Scream Queens” Star Lea Michele Celebrates New Year With Nude Photo Shoot

January 3, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: 2017, FOX, Glee, Instagram, Lea Michele, naked, nude, Photo, Ryan Murphy, Scream Queens, Television

Lea Michele bared all to ring in the new year.  The star of Glee and Scream Queens posted a photo on her Instagram page wearing only a carefully placed emoji, and nothing else.

She captioned the photo, “Loving you so far 2017,” as she gazes into the sky while sitting on a backyard wall.

Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Michele credits her amazing physique to several intense workouts.  She told Shape magazine last November, “As I get older, my body is always changing.  Right now I have so much energy, my skin looks good, and my butt is higher than it’s ever been. I’ve been skinnier and I’ve been a little bit bigger, and I’m never hard on myself one way or the other.  The fact that I’m active, eating well and taking care of myself is all that matters — not a number.”

Looking good, Lea!

Via Us Weekly

