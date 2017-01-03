New Theory Claims The Sinking Of The Titanic Was Caused By A Fire

January 3, 2017 9:47 AM By Billy Kidd
Titanic

Just over one hundred years after the Titanic sank, we have a new theory as to why…a fire.

After thirty years of research, journalist Senan Molony claims that the iceberg crash was not the cause of the ship sinking. Instead, the cause was due to a fire which started in a three-storey high fuel store behind one of the ship’s boiler rooms. After studying old photographs, Moloney says…

“We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast.”

The short of it is…due to the fire, the hull was already weak when the ship hit the iceberg making it impossible for the Titanic to survive. You can read all the details HERE.

