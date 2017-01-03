Mom Writes Funny Message About Drinking For Son On Vodka Bottle

January 3, 2017 6:17 AM
Sneaking into your parent’s liquor cabinet for a drink sip has almost become a right of passage for most teenagers.  For Cheryl Slavazza, however, she wanted to make sure her 17-year-old Spencer always knows that she always has a watchful eye on him.

Medea Vodka’s bottles have programmable digital labels, which can be programmed to read any number of messages and greetings.

Cheryl found this the perfect opportunity to teach her son that Moms always know.

Check out what she left for Spencer below!

If you missed it, the message reads “Drink This N Ill Whoop Ya A$$.”

Parenting goals!

Via Metro

