McDonald’s In The Vatican City

January 3, 2017 12:53 PM
Vatican City residents are not happy about a certain new addition to their home.

Last year when it was announced that a McDonald’s would be built underneath the apartments of several Vatican City Cardinals, and is in view of St. Peter’s Square there was out cry and opposition.

A branch of the iconic fast food chain that close to the Holy See “is by no means respectful of the architectural traditions of one of the most characteristic squares which look onto the colonnade of Saint Peter’s,” said Cardinal Elio Sgreccia in an interview with the local paper.

Another Cardinal has even supposedly written a letter to Pope Francis urging him to intervene in the matter.

The Micky D’s opened Friday Dec. 30, 2016, about 100 yards from the Vatican. Quickly being nicknamed the “McVatican,” the restaurant’s facade is surprisingly tasteful, and neither McDonald’s nor the official Vatican paper, L’Osservatore Romano, announced the opening.

There are actually two other McDonald’s in the area however.  One roughly a few hundred yards from the Vatican Museum and another at Viale Giulio Cesare. A Burger King splits between these two branches as well.  None of these franchises are actually situated on Vatican property, nor are they paying rent to the Holy See, as the newest McDonald’s is. “Selling mega-sandwiches in Borgo Pio is a disgrace,” Sgreccia said.

 

