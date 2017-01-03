LHS Dog of the Week: Izzy!

Little Izzy is just a doll! She is about 7 yrs old and weighs just 6 lbs. She loves to hang out with her foster dad and the other resident doggies.

Izzy loves to nap and play with her toys. She does well with other small doggies. She can be a little bossy with the bigger dogs! ;) We don’t know how she is with cats, but she can be cat tested as necessary. Given her small size, she would do best in a home with older, considerate kiddos.

She would love to be in a home where her person is home most of the day and she can cuddle and nap on their lap.

Izzy is spayed, HW negative, microchipped and up to date on routine vaccinations. She is also potty trained.

If you are interested in meeting this precious, little girl, please fill out an application online: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.

