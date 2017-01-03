Johnny Manziel May Have Violated Agreement In Domestic Violence Case

January 3, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Colleen Crowley, domestic violence, family violence, Johnny Manziel, violation

Johnny Manziel was partying at the same Miami night club as ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, on New Year’s Day.  Manziel was pictured with friends at LIV night club on Sunday.  Being in the same place at the same time as Crowley is a violation of the agreement the  quarterback made with the Dallas district attorney’s office less than a month ago.

If Manziel completed an anger management class, attended an violence impact panel, and participated in a substance abuse program, the misdemeanor assault charges would be dropped.  However, if Manziel is found guilty of violating the charges, he could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Authorities in Dallas County are currently investigating.

