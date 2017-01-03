Johnny Manziel May Have Violated Agreement In Domestic Violence Case

Johnny Manziel was partying at the same Miami night club as ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, on New Year’s Day. Manziel was pictured with friends at LIV night club on Sunday. Being in the same place at the same time as Crowley is a violation of the agreement the quarterback made with the Dallas district attorney’s office less than a month ago.

If Manziel completed an anger management class, attended an violence impact panel, and participated in a substance abuse program, the misdemeanor assault charges would be dropped. However, if Manziel is found guilty of violating the charges, he could face up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Authorities in Dallas County are currently investigating.

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.