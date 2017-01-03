Janet Jackson Welcomes Son at 50; Eissa Al Man born Tuesday Jan 3rd

January 3, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Janet Jackson

New bundle of joy for the new year for Janet Jackson, 50, and her husband  Wissam Al Mana, 42, on Tuesday January 3rd the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Eissa Al Mana.    Janet Jackson confirmed the pregnancy in October and put all music and tour plans on hold.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” her rep says  “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson revealed she was secretly married in 2012 and in May 2016 said that her and her husband are expecting their first child.

