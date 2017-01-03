Dallas Has New Plans For Dangerous Intersection Where Three Major Roads Meet

Dallas may finally move forward with new plans to take care of a dangerous intersection where three major roads meet.

The city, along with the Texas Department of Transportation have released new renderings of a proposal to revamp the intersection where Garland Road, Grand Avenue and Gaston Avenue meet near White Rock Lake. The current design funnels fast traffic into the same lanes, making it necessary for drivers to quickly merge. And with the recent boom in retail and residential establishments, the amount of traffic is only expected to increase.

The renderings all have the purpose of easing potential traffic into a more organized situation.

A portion of the funds would come from the Department of Transportation, with the rest coming through a bond approved by the city council. A decision on this matter could be made as early as February.

Via CBS DFW