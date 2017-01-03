Body of 5 Year Old Boy Found In Lake Tawakoni

January 3, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, drowning, Hunt County, Lake Tawakoni, Missing, missing father and son

The New Year has gotten off to a tragic start in Hunt County.  The body of a five year old boy was recovered near the Caddo Creek boat ramp last night. The boy and his father went to the Lake Tawakoni to go duck hunting and were last seen on the dock around 5 a.m.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s department began their search for the father and son yesterday afternoon.  The search continues for the father and boaters are asked to avoid using Lake Tawakoni while the search continues.

Update: The body of the father has also been recovered.  The names of the father and son have not been released.  Nor have details regarding why the boat capsized.

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live