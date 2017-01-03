Body of 5 Year Old Boy Found In Lake Tawakoni

The New Year has gotten off to a tragic start in Hunt County. The body of a five year old boy was recovered near the Caddo Creek boat ramp last night. The boy and his father went to the Lake Tawakoni to go duck hunting and were last seen on the dock around 5 a.m.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s department began their search for the father and son yesterday afternoon. The search continues for the father and boaters are asked to avoid using Lake Tawakoni while the search continues.

Update: The body of the father has also been recovered. The names of the father and son have not been released. Nor have details regarding why the boat capsized.

