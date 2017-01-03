Billie Lourd Thanks Fans For Their Prayers After The Loss Of Mother Carrie Fisher & Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

It’s hard to imagine just what Billie Lourd has been going through over the last two weeks. Within a day of losing her mom, Carrie Fisher, she also lost her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Since their deaths, Billie has remained virtually social media silent, however, yesterday she did take the time to thank her fans for their support. Billie said…

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Billie also posted a precious picture of herself as a young child with her mother and grandmother.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Just heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Billie and the Fisher family during this very difficult time.