Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals New “Apprentice” Catchphrase, And It’s Absolutely Perfect

With Donald Trump off trying his hand at the presidency, former Governor of California and ’80s movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken the reigns of the Don’s reality show The Apprentice.

Trump’s catchphrase when eliminating a hopeful contestant, “You’re fired” took on a life of its own, and Trump even tried to trademark the phrase. Since Arnold was announced as taking over as host, his new catchphrase has been kept under wraps and been a huge secret.

With last night’s premier of the new season, we can finally confirm what Arnold will say when he fires contestants. Actress Carrie Keagan was the first to be fired this season, and the first to hear:

“You’re terminated. Get to the chopper.”

YES!! It could not be any more perfect.

Carnie Wilson, unfortunately, was the next contestant to be eliminated later in the episode.

Celebrity Apprentice airs Monday nights on NBC.

Via Hollywood Reporter