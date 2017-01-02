Want To See All Of America In 2017? You’re Only A $213 Train Ride Away.

If you’re looking to travel more in 2017, travel blogger Derek Low has devised the ultimate cross-country United States trip that not only lets you visit some of America’s most historic cities, but won’t hurt your wallet along the way.

Low’s trip covers 3,400 scenic miles across the country from San Francisco to New York, and travels right through Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and New York. Unbelievably, tickets for these routes, the direct California Zephyr and Lake Shore Limited routes can be purchased for just over $200. Derek himself spent a little more, about $429, for a 15-day rail pass, which allowed him to stop and explore the cities the trains stopped in.

Derek also recommends sitting in the “Sightseer Lounge car.” Floor-t0-ceiling windows allow an unreplicatable view, and the ride also features historians and park rangers narrating some of the more fascinating points of the trip.

