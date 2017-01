Twin Brothers Born In Different Years

This New Year’s weekend was quite the end to a crazy year, especially for one family.

In Glendale, AZ, Holly Shay went into labor with her twin boys on Saturday night New Year’s Eve. ¬†However they didn’t expect them to be born years apart, but in this case that’s exactly what happened.

Sawyer, born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and just 10 minutes later, Everett was born at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Twenty-two days away from his retirement, Dr. Sawyer says he couldn’t have asked for a better way to end his 25-year career, adding that earning the rare bragging right between hospitals to have the first and last baby born of the year.