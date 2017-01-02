The “Mean Girls” Musical Has An Official Release Date!

Tina Fey is adapting her screenplay of her amazing 2004 film Mean Girls for an upcoming theatrical production.  An adaptation of the film has been through developmental hell the last few years, although it finally has a scheduled premiere date.

The musical is officially set to open October 31 at the National Theatre in Washington D.C.  Fey is currently writing the script for the musical, and her husband Jeff Richmond will compose the music, with lyrics written by Nell Benjamin.

The pregnancy of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, a show that Fey co-created, allowed her and her husband to work all summer on the upcoming musical.  No casting choices have been announced yet, but with a date now officially set it won’t be too long before the pieces all fall into place for this show!

We can’t wait!

