MASH’s Father John Mulcahy, William Christopher, Dead At 84; Costar Alan Alda Pens Sweet Tribute

Actor William Christopher, best known for his role on the legendary television series M*A*S*H passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Christopher had been battling cancer, specifically non-lung small cell carcinoma, and died peacefully with his wife at his side.

When news broke of Christopher’s death, his former M*A*S*H costar Alan Alda, who portrayed Captain Hawkeye Pierce, tweeted a sweet message in tribute to his friend:

His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace and gentle humor weren't acted. They were Bill. ❤️#WilliamChristopher — Alan Alda (@alanalda) January 1, 2017

In December 2015, Wayne Rogers, who played Trapper John on the series, passed away from pneumonia.

Via People