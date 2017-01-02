“Laguna Beach” Star, Lauren Conrad, Pregnant With First Child

Lauren Conrad has a feeling that 2017 is going to be the best year yet.

The 30-year-old former star of the MTV “reality” show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband, William Tell.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Conrad and Tell were married in September 2014, although Conrad first met Tell while she was 16 and attending one of his concerts. Tell played in the band Something Corporate from 2001-2004, and Conrad was invited to sit on stage.

Taking a walk down memory lane today: https://t.co/OBDypyc5v7 pic.twitter.com/320K0KpZM5 — Lauren Conrad (@LaurenConrad) December 28, 2016

Via Us Weekly