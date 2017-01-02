Isolated Vocals From Previous Mariah Carey Performance Shows Singer May Be Losing Her Voice (Video)

In light of her disastrous New Year’ Eve performance a few days ago, video has resurfaced of an earlier Mariah performance, this time that showcases her vocals front and center.

This video, taken from the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza in 2014 removes the background vocals and music and isolated Mariah’s performance solely, and the results leave much to be desired. It seems that years of belting out those high notes have left Mariah’s voice relatively frail and weak. She just can’t hit those whistle register notes anymore.

Is it time for Mariah to refocus her vocal career into something that better suits her range, or does she just need some rest?

