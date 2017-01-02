Harley’s Food Art Creates Portraits Of Celebrities Using Only Food! Prince, Sia, Jimi Hendrix And MORE!

Harley Langberg is a food artist. He uses ingredients spanning “the food pyramid and the globe” to create one-of-a-kind works of art that reference art, music, television, and pop culture in jaw-dropping fashion.
He has created portraits using cookies, cabbage, and even spilt coffee that replicate some of our favorite actors and musicians, as well mimicking some famous paintings as well!
Check out some of our favorites pieces of his work below, and you can look at a lot more of his creations at his website HERE!
Harley’s Instagram can be found HERE!
Via Us Weekly