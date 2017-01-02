11-Year-Old Cowboys Superfan Raps His Way To 2 Million Views Online

11 years ago, Isaiah Alvarado’s mother brought him home from the hospital wrapped in Dallas Cowboys gear. Now, Isaiah’s Cowboys inspired raps have over 2 million views online.

He cried when Romo hurt his back earlier in the year, and every year when he signs up to play youth football, he refuses to play for any team other than the Cowboys. He told WFAA, “Every year I’m like ‘Mom, I can’t be on another team. I can’t be on the Longhorns or Ducks. I want to be on the Cowboys.'”

His greatest Cowboys wish though, he wants Romo to hold the trophy. He has a life-size cutout of Romo on his wall, and at a game earlier in the year, Isaiah held a sign that read: “Romo, You Can Have My Backbone.” He joked, “I wanted to give him my backbone, but I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Via WFAA