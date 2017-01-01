Tony Romo Just Came Into the Game and Touchdown Pass!

Tony Romo just walked on the field as QB within minutes TOUCHDOWN –Good to see him!

Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season? Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

That was @tonyromo's 248th career TD and broke a tie with Boomer Esiason (247) for sole possession for 21st in NFL history. #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/CqNPoGHGkM — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 1, 2017

