Teen Receives “Shark-Repellent” Wristband For Christmas, Immediately Attacked By Shark First Time Wearing It

For Christmas this year, Florida teenager Zack Davis received a wristband made by Shark Banz, that was supposed to repel sharks and keep him at a safe distance. Unfortunately, his first time wearing it out, he was promptly attacked and bitten by a Black Tip shark, resulting in a gash and 44 new stitches.

He told CBS Station 12, “It was supposed to keep sharks away and the first time I wore it, and I go surfing a lot, but the first time I wore it, I get bit.”

This was Zack’s first time encountering a shark while surfing, a hobby he and his twin brother have done since they were young. Luckily the shark only held on for about three seconds, and Zack didn’t even get the chance to “hit him or anything.” What’s peculiar is the wristband Zack was wearing, which supposedly used magnetic waves to keep sharks away from swimmers.

Zack’s mom is in the process of trying to procure the $80 she spent on the wristband. The maker of the band, Shark Banz, is currently looking into the encounter. They said in a statement, “We’re in the process of gathering all known facts about the encounter from the victim. It’s important for us to assess all the information regarding the circumstances in order to understand the shark’s behavior, what ultimately caused the bite, and whether it was preventable.”

For now, they are issuing Zack a new wristband, and believe the shark let go so quickly because of their magnetic technology.

Via CBS 12