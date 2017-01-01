Protestors Climb NFL Stadium Rafters And Hang Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline Banner From Roof

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis played host to a Week 17 NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. During the game, a couple of protestors scaled the stadium’s rafters, and successfully hung a banner from the roof protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

This guy is repelling upside down inside US Bank Stadium pic.twitter.com/FWNjjQ7pYU — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 1, 2017

#Vikings score again as police carefully work their way down while protestors still hang out. pic.twitter.com/jgrViF3esB — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

The pipeline was scheduled to be complete today, but protests and a myriad of controversy have delayed its completion.

#NoDAPL protesters hung a sign from the rafters of US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game. pic.twitter.com/Ad4vJh90uO — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) January 1, 2017

U.S. Bank has $175 million in credit lines tied to one of the parent companies of the pipeline, which is why the two men hung the banner. Authorities still don’t know how they were able to get into the rafters with all of their gear in the first place, although stadium officials believe they were able to begin by climbing a low wall.

Police have now moved folks in 7 rows below this climber guy. I'm guessing he is not planning to fall however. pic.twitter.com/S2hRc8UzYX — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

After more than an hour hanging in the rafters, the protestors came down and are being charged with trespassing.

Here's part of MPD's statement on the protest matter. Protesters being charged with trespassing. pic.twitter.com/xa6ExP1cOe — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) January 1, 2017

