Ryan Seacrest introduced Mariah Carey, she sang “Auld Lang Syne” then the music track started for her song “Emotions” but no vocal track for her to lip sync to, and that’s when it went downhill fast……fast! She told the crowd, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Then it got worse when the song of “We Belong Together” begins and she is caught lip syncing to the track and her face expression at the end says it all!!!

Mariah posted on Instagram

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:10pm PST

Ouch! – Twitter reacts:

Mariah Carey's backup dancers deserve Oscars for their performance of having to act like nothing was wrong #MariahCarey — Jessica Winters (@thisisjessicaw) January 1, 2017

Who did Mariah Carey kiss at midnight? Her career goodbye.#MariahCarey #RockinEve — Kara ❤️ (@KaraVann) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey's New Year Resolution's list:

1. Show up to practices#MariahCarey #NewYearsFail — Christopher Tosado (@CT_ThatRapper) January 1, 2017

Zero sympathy for #MariahCarey.

You get paid millions to sing 2 bloody songs &… https://t.co/SoBL5q8BYP by #piersmorgan via @c0nvey — #AdebisiEstherBunmi (@ocjellyfish) January 1, 2017

Mariah meltdown! #MariahCarey botches NYE performance as she tries to lip-sync to wrong track. Admits to not rehearsing, storms off stage. pic.twitter.com/h7SQM8BuF0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 1, 2017

NO ONE can keep those boobs up AND sing at the same time…it is PYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE. I think she was smart to pick the boobs. #MariahCarey — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) January 1, 2017

Saw #MariahCarey trending on twitter and thought she died, but it was just her career. — Lady Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) January 1, 2017

Don't know which was worse: Mariah Carey tonight or fact that I grabbed a bucket of popcorn & smiled… #HappyNewYear #MariahCarey @tmz pic.twitter.com/nijqXFOVxK — Brushing Off (@BrushingOff) January 1, 2017

The Mariah Carey disaster was probably the best way to sum up 2016

Good riddance 2016 🎊🎉#happynewyear #NYE2017 #MariahCarey #StopSonic2017 — Francisco Ramirez (@friscokiddo) January 1, 2017

Looks like the Russians hacked Mariah Carey's performance. #MariahCarey — Joshua Watkins (@joshkins95) January 1, 2017

The last victim of 2016? #MariahCarey's career. Oh Mariah. OMG Mariah. — ♥️ Sassy Mouth ♥️ (@SassyMouth2012) January 1, 2017

.

.

.