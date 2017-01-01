Mariah Carey Claims Sabotage for Higher TV Ratings

Mariah Carey claims her New Year’s Eve performance, that turned out to be an embarrassing trainwreck was sabotaged so TV executives could score larger ratings than usual.

According to TMZ, sources say the Mariah team repeatedly complained to execs at Dick Clark Productions that her ear piece was not working, but was told everything would be fine when she got on stage.

To make this story even more suspicious, her team claims the stage teleprompter wasn’t working, therefore she could not see any lyrics or stage cues.

It’s reported she decided to wing it and just listen to the music, but the crowd was so loud in Times Square she could not hear any music.

Dick Clark Productions had something entirely different to say though. According to TMZ, DCP said Mariah’s “sabotage” claim is “silly.”

They say she refused to do a sound check prior to the show and instead sent a “stand-in” to do it for her. According to DCP there were 8 monitors on stage amplifying sound entirely for her to hear, even without an inner ear, Mariah should have been able to hear just fine.

They also said Mariah’s story has changed, she initially claimed the wrong track was played; however, DCP insist her team provided the track list.