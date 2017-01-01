2017 May be The Best Year Yet: Will & Grace is Back

January 1, 2017 9:11 PM
Finally after more than a decade, “Will & Grace” is set to be revived!

Actor Leslie Jordan, who played Karen Walker’s friend/enemy ‘Beverley Leslie’ throughout the series, confirmed that the beloved sitcom is indeed returning for 10 new episodes.

“It’s back. NBC has ordered it,” Jordan revealed in an interview with San Diego radio station KPBS.

Leslie Jordan (Photo by: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The Emmy award winner doubled down with confirmation when the show host said “perhaps” the show would come back and Jordan insisted it’s “absolutely” coming back and will begin shooting this summer.

“They have ordered 10. It will be for next season,” Jordan stated.

In September, the main cast sparked revival rumors with a new 10-minute episode to encourage viewers to vote in the election. It was rumored a reboot might be on it’s way but NBC neither confirmed nor denied.

Megan Mullally, aka Karen Walker told TV Host Andy Cohena few weeks ago: “Well, there’s some interest and people have been talking and there’s some rumors…From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back, so we’ll see what happens.”

2017 is already looking better than 2016!

