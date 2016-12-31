William Christopher From Television’s ‘M*A*S*H’ Has Died

Actor William Christopher who portrayed the character Father John Mulcahy from the hit television show M*A*S*H has passed away. He was 84 years old.

Christopher’s son, John Christopher, said that the actor died from a non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

Christopher had a long list of TV characters, including appearances on Hogan’s Heroes, Gomer Pyle: USMC and The Love Boat. He did voice over work for Smurfs in the 1980’s, and most recently portayed Father Tobais in a 11-episode guest stint on Days of Our Lives in 2012.

Christopher, who was a real-life Methodist priest, often played men of God in his frequent TV appearances.