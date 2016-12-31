Watch Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Unforgettable Interview With Oprah Winfrey

December 31, 2016 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Interview, Oprah Winfrey

Back in 2011, Oprah Winfrey sat down with Hollywood mother/daughter legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher for an eye-opening and heartfelt interview.

They discussed everything from Fisher’s depression and drug problems to the pair’s incredible bond to the Elizabeth Taylor scandal that Reynolds’ had to weather.

Knowing that Carrie Fisher passed away this past Tuesday, and her mother Debbie Reynolds only one day after on Wednesday, makes this interview all the more poignant.

Go ahead and watch it above.

