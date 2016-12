Tony Romo will be back to play for the Cowboys making his first season as Quarterback this Sunday. Can you believe it but the last time Romo played a regular season game was Thanksgiving in 2015 but during the game his collarbone was broken, then August 25th 2016 during a pre-season game was when he suffered back injury – which resulted in Dak Prescott jumping into QB position.

Tony Romo reportedly expected to play some snaps on Sunday vs. Eagles https://t.co/3aaIKbyvE1 pic.twitter.com/XApVwIZqgS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2016

Tony Romo is expected to play this Sunday in the Cowboys' regular-season finale vs. Eagles. https://t.co/7YOQEv5vzN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2016

One reason #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett didn’t reveal the QB snap plan: Team & Tony Romo now debating how to actually do it with backup OL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2016

