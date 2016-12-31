This Video Will Make You Appreciate What You Already Had Before Christmas

December 31, 2016 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Appreciation, Charlotte, Christmas, Forest Hill Church, gratitude, North Carolina

Even if you’re not a church-goer, this video will still open up your eyes.

Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina produced a video that makes you appreciate what you already have: even if you didn’t get everything you wanted for Christmas.  Go ahead and watch it above.

So far, the video (originally posted on Facebook) has been shared over 72,000 times…and viewed 4.6 million times!

Feel free to share it with someone you know who could use a little gratitude this post-Christmas season.

