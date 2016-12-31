“Dirty Dancing” Coming Back to Movie Theaters for 30th Anniversary

In 1987 the movie “Dirty Dancing” was released, and it became one of the biggest movies of the year and of the 80’s decade and 30 years later still one of the most beloved films. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, and for the 30th Anniversary the movie is coming back to the big screen.
HERE ARE THE DETAILS: Two dates Jan 29th and Feb 1st 2017
Fathom Events will be showing ‘Dirty Dancing” in 550 movie theaters across the county. There will be a special screening that includes 15 minute documentary about the movie.
Vista Ridge Mall – Lewisville
Ridgmar 13 – Fort Worth
Fossil Creek 11 – Fort Worth
Cinemark Alliance Town Center – Fort Worth
Northeast Mall – Hurst
Cinemark 13 – Mansfield
Cinemark 14 – Cedar Hill
Northpark Center 15 – Dallas
Galaxy 10 – Dallas
Cinemark 17 IMAX – Dallas
Cinemark 12 – Rockwall
Cinemark 24 The Legacy – Plano
Tinseltown USA – Plano
Frisco Square – Frisco
Tinseltown Movies 17 – Grapevine
Cinemark Allen 16 – Allen