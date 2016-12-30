Sources Say Tony Romo Will Play In Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday’s Game

With the Cowboys already clinching the #1 spot in the NFC, Sunday’s game in Philly has been set to be…well…kind of uneventful.

Until now.

WFAA Channel 8 is reporting that sources are saying Tony Romo will be the starter Sunday for the final game of the regular season as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles!

JUST IN: ESPN reporting Tony Romo will play in Sunday's game. https://t.co/gcGyuCRBTF — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) December 30, 2016

