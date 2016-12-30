Judge Reinhold Interview

December 30, 2016 10:42 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Billy Kidd, geek expo, Judge Reinhold, marvelous nerd year's eve, Sheraton Dallas Hotel

I had a chance to catch up with Judge Reinhold at Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel!

We talked about his famous scene with Phoebe Cates in the film Fast Times At Ridgemont High. “I Read the script and thought it was hysterical” “That day came and I was terrified man!” Then added, “The director….said ‘it’s just a love scene, only with yourself.’ “It was one of the bravest and one of the most stupid things I’ve ever done!”

We also talked about one of my fave 80s movies, Ruthless People. Reinhold said when he read the script he thought, “There’s no way this can’t do well.” He also said he’d like the move to be re-made only darker.

He discussed upcoming projects and how he feels about the current state of comedies. “I’m not really impressed by the comedies these days. They’re just not unique enough.”

Hear the entire interview below and see Judge Reinhold along with Stan Lee, Sam Jones, Kevin Sorbo and more at Marvelous Nerd Years Eve this weekend at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.
More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live