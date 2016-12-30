Judge Reinhold Interview

I had a chance to catch up with Judge Reinhold at Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel!

We talked about his famous scene with Phoebe Cates in the film Fast Times At Ridgemont High. “I Read the script and thought it was hysterical” “That day came and I was terrified man!” Then added, “The director….said ‘it’s just a love scene, only with yourself.’ “It was one of the bravest and one of the most stupid things I’ve ever done!”

We also talked about one of my fave 80s movies, Ruthless People. Reinhold said when he read the script he thought, “There’s no way this can’t do well.” He also said he’d like the move to be re-made only darker.

He discussed upcoming projects and how he feels about the current state of comedies. “I’m not really impressed by the comedies these days. They’re just not unique enough.”

Hear the entire interview below and see Judge Reinhold along with Stan Lee, Sam Jones, Kevin Sorbo and more at Marvelous Nerd Years Eve this weekend at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.