Jason Witten Needs 27 Yards To Break Michael Irvin’s Cowboys Record

Witten, 14-year veteran of the Dallas Cowboys only needs 27 yards to break the record for the most receiving yards in franchise history. Michael Irvin stands at 11,904 yards but Witten is within reach during Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

“The opportunities I’ve been able to have, and to be able to think of all the great receivers and tight ends that have played in this organization,” Witten said.

“More than anything else, I think Michael, when I came in this organization I learned real quick his mentality and approach and who he was meant a lot to this organization. He’s The Playmaker. He was a heck of a player.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/814872402048020480