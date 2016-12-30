Best Places To Celebrate New Year’s In DFW

Big D NYE has unfortunately been cancelled for the second year in a row. Fear not, though. There are still plenty parties for you to attend and hopefully score that lucky kiss at midnight when we say bon voyage to 2016.

No matter your scene, from Deep Ellum to Uptown, Dallas/Fort Worth will make sure you do not spend your New Year’s celebration alone.

Happiest Hour in Downtown expects you to dress in your fanciest cocktail attire. Two DJ’s will be on hand to help you dance the night away, and if you get there eearly enough, you can sit down and enjoy an exquisite five-course meal.

South Side Ballroom’s ’80s NYE Bash will feature the music of many of your favorite artists. Tribute bands covering Depeche Mode, Morrisey, David Bowie, and The Cure will perform, and DJ PFM will be playing all of your favorite ’80s tunes in between their sets.

Fireball New Year’s Eve – Stan’s Blue Note will have plenty of cheap shots of Fireball to keep you warm on these cold Texas nights. $3 Fireball shots from 9 p.m. to close, $2 wells and domestic drafts from 9-10, and a Fireball toast at midnight!

Up in Plano, you can get your party, as well as your bowling fix at Pinstack. From 4:30-8:30, families are welcome to bowl, and enjoyed the catered food. From 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m, however, Adults only!

Plus, there is always our fabulous Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve event at the Sheraton Hotel!

A full list of where to get your New Year’s party fix can be found HERE!

Via D Magazine