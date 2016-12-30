Bankrupt Allen Couple Suing Over $26K In Unpaid Tolls

An Allen couple, after being hit with over $26,000 in unpaid tolls, is suing the North Texas Tollway Authority after they went bankrupt.

Jeff Margheim and Janice Wood say the NTTA “relentlessly” tried to collect tolls and fees after their debt was discharged. The agency has stopped trying to collect what the couple owes.

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

