What Would You Do If The Person Sitting Next To You On A Flight Took Their Pants Off?

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani always seems to find himself in the most precarious of situations. Just a few months ago, he live tweeted getting stuck on the Jurassic Park ride at Hollywood’s Universal Studios, and it was hilarious. This time, Kumail live tweeted getting stuck next to something completely different, and it was just hilarious, and definitely equally disgusting.
He began the series of tweets by warning his followers that he was about to start a “tweet storm.” He then proceeded to tweet, with pictures, the happenings of sitting on a flight only to have the guy sitting next to him not only remove his shoes, but also his PANTS, and then stretch out to watch a movie and just started lounging.
Nanjiani describes how a flight attendant asked him to put his feet down after FOUR HOURS, but 5 minutes later he had his foot propped up once again.
This guy sounds like the worst. He even talked about his plans to de-pants as they were all boarding the flight.
And in the most ironic twist of fate, Kumail describes the movie the passenger decided to watch, through his “hairy thigh V.”
And as if this guy wasn’t already the most obnoxious, here is his USB charger:
We feel for ya, Kumail.
