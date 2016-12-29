What Would You Do If The Person Sitting Next To You On A Flight Took Their Pants Off?

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani always seems to find himself in the most precarious of situations. Just a few months ago, he live tweeted getting stuck on the Jurassic Park ride at Hollywood’s Universal Studios, and it was hilarious. This time, Kumail live tweeted getting stuck next to something completely different, and it was just hilarious, and definitely equally disgusting.

He began the series of tweets by warning his followers that he was about to start a “tweet storm.” He then proceeded to tweet, with pictures, the happenings of sitting on a flight only to have the guy sitting next to him not only remove his shoes, but also his PANTS, and then stretch out to watch a movie and just started lounging.

Tweet storm. I was on a plane a couple of days ago. A guy took off his jeans & lounged around in his boxers with his feet up on the wall. pic.twitter.com/CHcsWXnlNB — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

Nanjiani describes how a flight attendant asked him to put his feet down after FOUR HOURS, but 5 minutes later he had his foot propped up once again.

5 mins go by & he thrusts one foot back up like a fist raised against an unjust sky. pic.twitter.com/HsYGAK6TO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

This guy was rude to the staff the entire time. If he didn't get the flight attendant's attention, he would slam his fist on the armrest. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

This guy sounds like the worst. He even talked about his plans to de-pants as they were all boarding the flight.

Before boarding, he stood right at the gate 30 mins early. Wheelchairs went around him. "I can't wait to get in there & get my pants off!" — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

Descending. No jeans. Right before landing, he stands in the aisle, in defiance of decency & lighted seatbelt signs. He puts on his jeans. pic.twitter.com/s2pa4draEJ — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

He walks off the plane. No police is waiting for him. No justice. He adjusts his belt, and the monster blends into a crowd. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

And in the most ironic twist of fate, Kumail describes the movie the passenger decided to watch, through his “hairy thigh V.”

Best part: The movie he chose to watch through his hairy thigh "V"? Florence Foster Jenkins. About a woman who can't READ THE ROOM. The End. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

And as if this guy wasn’t already the most obnoxious, here is his USB charger:

P.S. Ppl think it's Virgin. It's not! His USB charger made disco lights the whole time, bathing his thighs in reds, blues, greens! Video. pic.twitter.com/kimqBuni6a — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

We feel for ya, Kumail.

Via UPI