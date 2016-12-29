Two Confirmed Dead After Apache Helicopter Crashes Into Galveston Bay

Two soldiers are dead after their Apache Helicopter crashed into Galveston Bay Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to calls of a “military grade” Apache helicopter near the Bayport Cruise Terminal just before 4pm, and a spokesman for the Texas National Guard related that the two soldiers were based out of the 1-149th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Ellington Field.
The bodies of the tow men have been located, but they are still not yet recovered. An eyewitness who watched the crash recalled the helicopter “spiraling down noise first.”
The crash is still under investigation, and authorities aren’t ready to speak of what went wrong.
VIA WFAA