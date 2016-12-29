Trey Songz Destroys Stage During Concert In Detroit Then Gets Arrested

December 29, 2016 12:39 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2016, arrested, Detroit, Trey Songz

The R&B singer was arrested Wednesday night when he refused to leave the stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

Apparently Songz was performing at the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe along with other artists, such as Young M.A. and Lil Yachty. However, a spokesperson for the Detroit PD told Rolling Stone Magazine, when the organizers informed Songz his time onstage was up, he responded by throwing objects and attempting to break equipment in an “upset and belligerent” manner.

Police officers at the event eventually came on stage to remove Songz, and Rolling Stone reports he continued throwing objects, one of which hit a police official.

Songz was eventually arrested and taken into custody for malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.

He remained at the Detroit Detention Center through Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live