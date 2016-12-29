Trey Songz Destroys Stage During Concert In Detroit Then Gets Arrested

The R&B singer was arrested Wednesday night when he refused to leave the stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

Apparently Songz was performing at the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe along with other artists, such as Young M.A. and Lil Yachty. However, a spokesperson for the Detroit PD told Rolling Stone Magazine, when the organizers informed Songz his time onstage was up, he responded by throwing objects and attempting to break equipment in an “upset and belligerent” manner.

Police officers at the event eventually came on stage to remove Songz, and Rolling Stone reports he continued throwing objects, one of which hit a police official.

Songz was eventually arrested and taken into custody for malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest.

He remained at the Detroit Detention Center through Thursday morning.